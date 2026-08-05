Somalia: Deni Accuses Somali Federal Government of Backing Rival Forces After Galkayo Clashes

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Wednesday accused Somalia's federal government of supporting rival forces involved in clashes in the central city of Galkayo, saying a military operation by Puntland had sent a "clear message" against threats to the region's security.

Speaking at a press conference after the fighting, Deni said Puntland forces had successfully completed the operation and remained determined to prevent any actions that undermine the region's security, stability and governing institutions.

"The operation carried out by Puntland forces in Galkayo is a clear message to anyone seeking to threaten Puntland's security and statehood," Deni said.

He alleged that the federal government had backed the forces confronted by Puntland troops during the clashes and vowed that his administration would not allow what he described as attempts to weaken Puntland's institutions or interfere in its internal affairs. Deni did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

The Somali federal government did not immediately comment on Deni's accusations. The latest confrontation highlights persistent tensions between Mogadishu and Puntland over security and political authority.