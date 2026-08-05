Kenya/Uganda: Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suspected Attack By Thugs

5 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Ugandan right-back David Owori has passed away after incurring injuries from an attack by suspected thugs.

In a statement, Ugandan Premier League side SC Villa revealed that Owori, who was the club captain, passed away at a clinic while receiving treatment for the injuries.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of our captain, David Owori, who had been receiving treatment at Case Clinic following an attack by suspected thugs," the club announced.

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The club further eulogised the deceased as a dedicated and valuable player whose contribution was felt across all levels of the club.

"The club commiserates with David's family, teammates, friends, supporters, and the entire football fraternity during this painful moment. David was a valuable player, leader and servant of the game whose loss is deeply felt by both the club and the nation," SC Villa said.

The 27-year-old began his career in youth -- and senior -- set-up of Ugandan champions Vipers SC before moving to Villa in 2018, where he played for three years.

Owori then moved abroad for greener pastures, turning out for Spanish side Velez CF as well as Swedish outfit Utsitkens BK.

In 2023, he rejoined SC Villa for who he has been plying his trade until his demise.

His demise comes two months after the death of another Ugandan sportsperson, rugby Sydney Gongodyo, who was falsely accused of snatching a lady's handbag in Kampala and subsequently assaulted by a mob.

The Stanbic Bank Pirates player was rushed to Mulago District Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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