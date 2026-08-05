Djibouti: Somalia's President Meets Djibouti Army Chief Ahead of Aussom Commanders' Conference

5 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday met Djibouti's armed forces chief, General Zakaria Sheikh Ibrahim, in Mogadishu ahead of a conference of military commanders from countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The Djiboutian military chief is leading a delegation attending the commanders' meeting, which is expected to focus on strengthening security cooperation, coordinating military operations and advancing efforts to improve peace and stability in Somalia.

According to the Somali presidency, Hassan Sheikh and General Zakaria discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in defence and security and reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration in addressing regional security challenges.

The Somali president thanked the government and people of Djibouti for their continued support, particularly in security, counterterrorism operations and the rebuilding of Somalia's security institutions.

The meeting forms part of consultations between Somalia's federal government and countries contributing troops to AUSSOM as authorities seek to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance security operations against Islamist militants.

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