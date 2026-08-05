Malawi: Nico General Launches Sector-Focused Safari Plan Insurance for Malawi's Tourism Market

NICO General and Minet Malawi launch specialised coverage to protect operators against climate and economic shocks while keeping crucial foreign exchange within the country.

In a move aimed at bolstering one of Malawi's key economic drivers, NICO General Insurance, in partnership with Minet Malawi Insurance Brokers, has unveiled a specialized package designed to plug long-standing gaps in the nation's tourism and hospitality risk management.

The newly launched Safari Plan Insurance--introduced at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe--represents one of the first concerted efforts to tailor financial protection specifically to the local hospitality ecosystem, from boutique eco-lodges and tour companies to high-street travel agents.

Speaking at the launch, NICO General Chief Executive Donvil Sitinga Mandala highlighted a persistent structural issue in Malawi's financial landscape: insurance uptake remains overwhelmingly dominated by basic motor policies, leaving broader commercial enterprises critically underinsured.

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"Improved risk protection is essential for tourism businesses to safeguard capital investments and build genuine resilience against both operational disruptors and environmental shocks," Mandala noted.

The new policy integrates material damage, tour-operator liability, medical coverage, and emergency assistance. It also extends to legal liabilities for guides, motor contingencies, and asset protection for stock and machinery. Minet Malawi will drive the nationwide rollout, targeting both domestic enterprises and international operators.

Dolvin Khongono, Managing Director of Minet Malawi, emphasized that the product emerged from extensive market research aimed at catering to operators of all scales.

Retaining Value at Home

The initiative has drawn strong early support from local hospitality leaders, who see it as more than just a standard risk-mitigation tool.

Ian D'heygere, General Manager of Kumbali Lodge, welcomed the launch, pointing out a key macroeconomic benefit: retaining foreign exchange. Historically, many operators relied on offshore insurers due to a lack of sophisticated local alternatives. By shifting that coverage to domestic providers, the sector can stem the outflow of vital foreign currency.

With its growth anchored in Lake Malawi, dramatic landscapes, and rich biodiversity, Malawi's tourism industry has long held high economic potential. However, industry insiders agree that turning potential into sustainable growth requires a far stronger financial safety net--one that this new partnership hopes to deliver.