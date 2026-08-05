Sudan: Second Meeting of Committee Preparing for Detainee Exchange Held

The second meeting of the committee established to prepare for the exchange of detainees, formed pursuant to Decision No. (270) of 2026 issued by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), was held on Saturday, 1 August 2026, with the full participation of its members.

The meeting reviewed progress in implementing previous assignments related to the identification and classification of detainees, the preparation of registers, and the compilation of the required data lists. It also approved the proposed plan for the preparatory process and the subsequent steps for all stages of the exchange operation.

The committee also commended the response of the families of missing persons and detainees to its appeal to report information about their relatives to police stations and public prosecution offices.

The committee affirmed that it will continue its work with full seriousness and maintain close cooperation with all relevant authorities to ensure thorough preparations and proper arrangements before submitting its final report within the specified timeframe.