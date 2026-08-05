Sudan: Governance and Administration Sector Approves National Strategy for Small Arms and Light Weapons Control 2027-2031

The Governance and Administration Sector, at its meeting on Monday chaired by Minister of Interior, General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, approved the National Strategy for Small Arms and Light Weapons Control for the period 2027-2031.

The strategy aims to strengthen the foundations of security, peace, and stability through coordinating efforts among all relevant authorities to combat the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons through comprehensive and integrated measures. It also seeks to empower law enforcement agencies, activate legislation to limit the spread of illegal weapons, establish controls for managing remnants of military battles, and trace the origins and movement of weapons.

The sector also approved a memorandum of understanding between Sudan and Liberia on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports. It called for upgrading diplomatic representation between Sudan and Liberia in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries, praising the significant efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its continued endeavours to strengthen Sudan's foreign relations amid the circumstances facing the country. The sector also called for enhancing diplomatic engagement with African and regional countries.

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The sector further approved the final statement of the consultative coordination forum for secretaries-general of regional and state governments, which aims to strengthen coordination and consultation between the federal government, regions, and states, while discussing joint issues related to state-level governance and exchanging expertise.

The forum seeks to unify policies related to decentralized governance and develop visions for the priorities of the current phase, contributing to administrative stability, improving performance efficiency, and implementing the state's public policies.