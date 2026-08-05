Zimbabwe: Jordan Zemura Completes Move to Watford

4 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors defender Jordan Zemura completed a move to English Championship side Watford, marking his return to English football after three years in Italy with Udinese.

The transfer is part of Watford's summer recruitment drive as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old left-back previously made his name at AFC Bournemouth, where he rose through the ranks and featured in both the Championship and the Premier League before joining Serie A outfit Udinese on a free transfer in 2023.

During his time in Italy, Zemura established himself as a regular first-team player, making more than 60 league appearances and earning praise for his attacking runs and defensive consistency.

Watford sporting director Luke Dowling confirmed Zemura's arrival alongside fellow Udinese recruits Martín Payero and Iker Bravo as the Hornets continue to reshape their squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

His experience at both club and international level is expected to add quality and depth to Watford's defence as they push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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