Rwanda: 11 Things to Know About New Agriculture Law

Parliament last week passed a new agriculture law aimed at modernising the country's farming sector by consolidating legislation on seeds, crop varieties, plant health and agrochemicals into a single legal framework.

The legislation seeks to strengthen food security, promote sustainable agricultural development and improve regulation across the agricultural value chain. Many of its provisions will be implemented through ministerial orders and other regulations after the law is gazetted.

Also read: Parliament passes bill to modernise agriculture

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Here are some of the key provisions:

1. Up to Rwf100 million fine for stealing protected crop varieties

The law imposes its toughest financial penalties on anyone who fraudulently claims ownership of a crop variety that is already legally protected under another person's name.

Individuals convicted of the offence face one to three years in prison, a fine of between Rwf7 million and Rwf10 million, or both. Companies and other legal entities face fines ranging from Rwf70 million to Rwf100 million.

2. Fake seed traders face up to five years in prison

The law criminalises the sale of counterfeit, substandard or falsely labelled seeds.

Convicted offenders face two to five years in prison, a fine equivalent to five to 10 times the value of the counterfeit or substandard seeds found in their possession and those already sold, or both.

Also read: Farmers back agriculture bill, seek swift implementation

3. Tough penalties for illegal plant imports and exports

Anyone importing or exporting plants, plant products or other regulated materials for commercial purposes without a phytosanitary certificate commits an offence.

The penalty is one to two years in prison, a fine worth five to 10 times the value of the goods involved, or both. The same punishment applies to anyone who adds uncertified goods to a certified consignment.

4. Farmers classified into three categories

For the first time, the law formally classifies farmers into three groups: subsistence, semi-commercial and commercial.

The classification is intended to guide agricultural planning and support programmes, with detailed criteria to be set through future regulations.

The law also promotes farming based on modern knowledge and technology.

Also read: New bill sets stage for modern, market-led farming

5. Stronger protection for new crop varieties

The legislation establishes a comprehensive system for registering and protecting new crop varieties.

It creates the office of the Registrar of Crop Varieties, establishes a crop variety release committee and a national crop variety list, and grants breeders legal rights over new varieties through registration, licensing and protection mechanisms.

6. Seed businesses must be licensed

Businesses involved in producing, processing or trading seeds will be required to obtain licences before operating.

The law also introduces mandatory seed inspection, laboratory testing and certification to ensure only quality seeds reach the market.

7. New powers to combat crop pests and diseases

The legislation strengthens plant health protection by establishing a national system to monitor pests, declare outbreaks, impose quarantines and eradicate dangerous plant diseases.

It also regulates the import, export and transit of plants and plant products to reduce the risk of introducing harmful pests into the country.

8. Tighter regulation of agrochemicals

Manufacturers, importers, exporters and traders of agrochemicals and bio-inputs will be required to register their products and obtain licences.

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The law also regulates the advertising, packaging, labelling, transportation, handling, storage, inspection and disposal of these products.

9. Authorities can seize unsafe agricultural products

Inspectors are empowered to seize agrochemicals and bio-inputs that fail to comply with the law.

The legislation also provides for the destruction or other appropriate disposal of products found to be defective or deteriorated.

10. Risky crops can be regulated

The law empowers authorities to regulate the cultivation of crops that may pose risks to human health, mental processes or the environment, providing a legal basis for restricting or controlling such crops where necessary.

11. Agriculture and food security committees established

The legislation provides for the establishment of agriculture and food security committees to strengthen coordination, oversight and the implementation of farming and food production programmes.