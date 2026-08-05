Rwanda: New Signings in Focus As Patriots Face Reg in Playoff Semis

3 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2026 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) playoffs tip off on Wednesday, August 5, with Patriots BBC taking on REG BBC in Game 1 of their best-of-five semi-final series at BK Arena.

The playoffs, which run until August 28, will feature best-of-five semi-final series before culminating in a best-of-seven championship final.

Patriots and REG booked their places in the last four after finishing second and third, respectively, in the regular-season standings. Patriots enjoyed the upper hand during the regular season, winning both meetings between the two Kigali-based rivals.

New faces could make the difference

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The semi-final series showdown could be shaped by the impact of several high-profile signings made ahead of the playoffs.

REG have bolstered their roster with Niger shooting guard Abdoulaye Harouna and American point guard Will Perry, both of whom have previous Basketball Africa League (BAL) experience. The duo is expected to add firepower and experience to REG's backcourt.

Patriots, meanwhile, have strengthened with the signing of Rwandan-American guard Obadiah Noel, who arrived in town last week and began training with the rest of the team on July 31.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to Rwandan basketball, having spent two seasons with APR, where he played a key role during the club's BAL campaigns. He is expected to provide perimeter shooting, scoring and defensive solidity as Patriots chase their first league title in six years.

Although Noel is Patriots' only new addition for the playoffs, he joins an already formidable roster led by Franklin Damaria, who set a new league single-game scoring record with 66 points against EAUR during the regular season.

The team also boasts the consistent scoring of Jeffrey Stubbs, a proven performer capable of producing double-doubles, while Nigerian forward Chingka Garba adds further quality and physicality as Patriots aim for a return to the championship series.

Patriots Vs REG RBL playoffs schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. (BK Arena)

Game 2: Friday, August 7 at 6:30 pm (BK Arena)

Game 3: Sunday, August 9 at 6:00 pm (Petit Stade)

Game 4 (if necessary): Tuesday, August 11 at 6:30pm (Petit Statde)

Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday, August 13 (Time and Venue to be determined)

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