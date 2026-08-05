Rwanda: Rayon Seek to 'Rewrite Cecafa History' Ahead of Jamus Clash

Semifinal fixtures

Gor Mahia vs Al Hilal -- 3 pm

Rayon Sports vs Jamus SC -- 7 pm

Both fixtures will take place at Kigali Pele Stadium

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Rayon Sports waited 13 years to return to the semifinals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup. They now face a stern test against South Sudan's Jamus SC on Tuesday as they chase a place in the final of the 2026 edition and keep alive hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time since 1998.

The last time the Blues reached the tournament's last four was in 2013, when they finished fourth after losing to Sudan's Al Merrikh. Their sights are now firmly set on going one step further and reaching the final for the first time since their historic triumph in 1998, when they defeated Zanzibar's Mlandege to become the first Rwandan team to win the trophy.

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Team captain Emmanuel Nshimiyimana said the players are determined to write a new chapter in the club's history, noting that many members of the current squad were not even born when Rayon last won the regional club competition.

"When we talk among ourselves or with the coach, our goal is to rewrite history. We also want to win the trophy for Rwanda and make sure it stays in the country," Nshimiyimana said during a pre-match press conference on Monday.

Rayon Sports are the only Rwandan club remaining in the competition after APR FC exited in the group stage. Standing in their way is a Jamus SC side that has emerged as one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages.

The South Sudanese club navigated a difficult group that featured defending champions Singida Black Stars and Tanzanian giants Simba SC. They stunned Singida with a 2-0 victory before holding Simba to a goalless draw to finish at the top of Group B.

Aware of the challenge ahead, Rayon Sports head coach Francis Haringingo acknowledged Jamus' impressive campaign but expressed confidence that his side is up for the task ahead of them.

The Blues will also have to contend with former captain Kevin Muhire, who now plays for Jamus SC.

Muhire captains the club at the tournament and his impact is one of the reasons the team is in the semifinals. However, Haringingo insisted his team has prepared to limit the midfielder's influence.

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"Many people were surprised to see Jamus qualify from such a difficult group. That shows every opponent deserves respect because anyone can challenge you at this stage," he said.

"Having one of our former captains, Muhire, in their squad gives them an added advantage, but we have prepared well and will adjust our tactics to neutralize that threat."

Victory would send Rayon Sports into their first CECAFA Kagame Cup final in 28 years and move them one step closer to reclaiming the regional title on home soil.