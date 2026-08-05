Angola: Expo Lunda-Norte Generates Over 800 Million Kwanzas in Business

Dundo — The volume of business at the first edition of Expo Lunda-Norte, held from July 30 to August 2 in the municipality of Mussunge, reached 820 million kwanzas, resulting from the sale of products and services, among other transactions.

This information was announced last Sunday by Carlos Calas, Chairman of the Board of CCalas Angola (the event's organizer), during the closing and awards gala honoring the best exhibitors.

According to Calas, this business volume reflects the scale of the expo and the opportunities and partnerships established between companies, while also contributing to the growth of the national economy.

He noted that the fair's success demonstrates that Lunda-Norte and the local business community are prepared to attract further domestic and international investment and to showcase the region's wealth and its agricultural, tourism, and entrepreneurial potential.

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Carlos Calas specified that the event featured 220 exhibitors and generated 720 temporary jobs, comprising both direct and indirect employment.

Expo Lunda-Norte was part of the celebrations marking the province's 48th anniversary--observed on July 4--under the theme: "Lunda-Norte: 48 years--a land of wealth, culture, and development, with a resilient people."

Promoted by the Provincial Government in partnership with CCalas-Angola, the event aims to showcase Lunda-Norte's cultural, economic, tourism, and mineral potential; activities included vehicle sales, general commerce, various exhibitions, and service provision, among other features.

In addition to the exhibitions, the program included business forums designed to attract investment and an agricultural fair for the sale of food crops typical of the province's 19 municipalities. The closing event culminated in the launch of *Sona* fabric--a provincial trademark recognized as part of the region's intangible cultural heritage--alongside an awards gala and a social dinner. NC/QCB/DOJ