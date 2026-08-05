Angola's Industrial Production Index Shows 1.36 Percent Monthly Change in June

Luanda — Angola's Industrial Production Index (IPI) recorded a monthly change of 1.36% in June of this year, representing a 5.90% decrease compared to May, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The INE's June Industrial Production Index bulletin reports that the manufacturing industry was the largest contributor to the IPI variation, accounting for 3.62%.

According to the document, the year-on-year variation rate was positive, standing at 66.69%--an increase of 70.95% compared to the same period in 2025.

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The INE notes that this increase was driven primarily by the performance of the manufacturing industry.

The report indicates that negative variations occurred in water collection, treatment, and distribution and sanitation (-0.05%); electricity production and distribution (-0.07%); and the extractive industry (-4.80%).

Compared to the same period last year, the document reveals significant variations in the manufacturing industry (227.97%) and in electricity and gas production and distribution (46.27%).

Consumer goods recorded a positive monthly variation of 8.68%, representing a 1.15% decrease compared to the previous month.

Categories recording negative variations were investment goods (-0.17%), energy products (-4.83%), and intermediate goods (-8.11%).

Meanwhile, the Business Turnover Index recorded a positive monthly variation of 0.90%, representing a 5.69% increase compared to the previous month.

The manufacturing industry showed the largest positive variation, at 3.85%, contributing 0.75% to the total. The INE document indicates that the year-on-year variation was negative, standing at 16.51%--an increase of 9.25% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the Turnover Index by type of goods, consumer goods recorded the largest variation at 3.71%, followed by capital goods at 3.43%, intermediate goods at 1.39%, and energy products at 0.14%.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, notable figures include consumer goods with a variation of 137.88%, intermediate goods with 44.16%, and capital goods with 38.45%.

The Index of Persons Employed recorded a positive monthly variation of 0.91%, representing a decrease of 5.31 percentage points compared to the previous month.