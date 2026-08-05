Ghana: Glasgow Hailed for Saving Games As Baton Passes to Amdavad

The 2026 Commonwealth Games concluded in Glasgow on Sunday night with a vibrant closing ceremony.

Following 11 days of intense sporting action, athletes partied together as the official baton was passed to Amdavad.

The party was already in full swing before the ceremony had even officially begun, with the jubilant crowd chanting, "No Scotland, no party!" as the host nation's own Sandi Thom took to the stage to kick things off.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Australian singer-songwriter and actress Delta Goodrem then welcomed athletes and delegations from 74 nations and territories onto the floor.

Attention then turned to the future as the Games were handed over to the next host, Amdavad 2030 (formerly Ahmedabad), with Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra helping with the passing of the flag.

Addressing the athletes and spectators, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, officially closed the event. "Every four years, we endeavour to come together to celebrate our Commonwealth through sport," he said.

"Thanks to the manner, style and enthusiasm with which you have competed, officiated, supported, organised and volunteered, you have, once again, brought the spirit and values of the Commonwealth to life. You have inspired us and hopefully future generations."

He then called upon the athletes to gather in India for the centenary Games, proclaiming Glasgow 2026 closed on behalf of His Majesty The King.

With Amdavad hosting the 2030 edition, expectations are high.

Speaking at a press briefing marking the transition, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi embraced the responsibility.

"It is a big responsibility, but we are ready," Sanghavi declared alongside Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary at the Department of Sport.

"We will learn from Glasgow's excellence and carry those learnings forward. Amdavad is compact, well connected and vibrant with possibility. We have integrated transport systems, modern accommodation and our venues are clustered to minimise travel and maximise a great experience. When you come to Amdavad you do not simply enter a host city, you enter a home."

Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir indicated that the programme for Amdavad 2030 is likely to feature 15 to 17 sports.

Meanwhile, Glasgow 2026 CEO Phil Batty reflected on the success of the Scottish edition, which was organised after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reimagined Games successfully hosted 3,000 athletes competing in 215 medal events across 10 sports. Batty highlighted that Glasgow 2026 welcomed 434,000 ticketed spectators and established a new blueprint for the future.-Insidethegames