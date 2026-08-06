Namibia: Parliament Leaders Urged to Strengthen Oversight

4 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Parliamentary leaders have been urged to strengthen oversight, improve coordination and promote consensus to ensure parliament effectively delivers on its constitutional mandate.

Speaking at the opening of a leadership training workshop for presiding officers and leaders of standing committees at Swakopmund on Monday, National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said parliament's credibility depends on how well it performs its core functions of representation, law-making and oversight.

She said Namibia's constitutional separation of powers requires parliament to hold the Executive accountable while safeguarding democratic governance through effective legislation and oversight.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said although differing political views are expected, parliament has demonstrated that consensus remains achievable on matters of national importance.

She noted that Namibia has never voted on a national budget, while both the Constitution and previous constitutional amendments were adopted without a vote, showing that constructive debate can lead to agreement.

"However, voting remains a legitimate democratic process where consensus cannot be reached.

The speaker highlighted the role of standing committees in scrutinising complex legislation and engaging communities through oversight visits to assess the impact of government policies.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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