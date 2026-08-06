Namibia: Pee Jay Takes Main Race At Gobabis

Pee Jay, which Sakkie Burger owns and Johnie Jacobus rides, won the 2 400m main race at the Miss Namibia Epukiro Horse Racing Club Challenge at the Gobabis Turf Club on Saturday.

He was followed by Woodland Ridge, while Equerry settled for third place and Imperial Ruby took fourth. Golden Resano also ran and took the last spot after Crystal maiden was scratched.

In race 13, an A-division 2 000m challenge, Katiti Konambo of Okahandja took the honours, beating Boma into second place in a seven-horse contest and She's a Lady into third place.

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Soldier Boy, Bokkie, Slim Shady and Bin Ladin also ran, but found the going tough and did not place. Golden Fire was scratched from this race.

The event, which Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate and Katutura Central constituency councillor Vezemba Katjaimo attended, started with the 800m juveniles race.

Desert Storm won this race, with One Night Stand in second place and Inyembezi in third. Kingsley came in fourth, with Stormbreaker, Maria Maria, Enga Romujeva and Khomdatite hot on his heels.

The maidens 1 000m race followed, before the Graduation 1 000m three-race event took centre stage, with Marngeth coming home ahead of try Me and Miss.

Market Marvel was scratched.

In the maiden graduation 1 000m race, King Celtillus beat the field with American Matador coming second and Leif Erikson third.

World in Unison came home fourth, while Admiral Crest, Del Boy, Rosano Straight Starlito and Black Market also ran. Love the USA and Crystal Maiden were scratched.

This race was followed by a division A 1 000m, before Union Rose, Blonde Act, Desert Fox and Chief Helmet ran away, with the division D 1 000m event to leave Wylie Rylie, Donny Tee, Weerling Mootu Miraculus Man and Visigoth also running away.

In the juveniles 1 000m race, One Night Stand beat Stormbreaker into second place, Desert Storm into third, and Inyembezi into fourth place.

Whisper took the OPE 1 400m race from Action Time, who came second, and Donny Tee in third place.

In the maidens graduation 1 600m race, Scofield came first, followed by Margreth, and market Harvest in third place, while American Matador took the maiden graduation 1 600m race from World in Unison in second, with Rosano Starlight and Admiral Crest following.