Namibia: Tsumeb Teen Finds His Voice Through Pride

At just 18 years old, Mega Ben is already turning heads in the Namibian music scene with music that speaks to self-acceptance.

The artist, real name Ruben Shapange, grew up at Tsumeb.

He says he proudly identifies as a gay artist, aiming to represent the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and other (LGBTQI+) community in a country where visible queer pop musicians remain few and far between.

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Mega Ben says his love for music goes back to his early childhood, when he was exposed to an eclectic mix of genres and inspired by regional powerhouses like Botswana's Slizer and Namibian icons such as Lady May, Sally Boss Madam, Top Cheri, PDK, and Oteya.

"Music has always been my passion," he says. "From an early age, I dreamed of performing on big stages and sharing my talent with the world."

The artist's stage name combines "Ben" short for Ruben with "Mega," a nod to the transformer Megatron. It's a fittingly larger-than-life nickname for an artist who isn't afraid to push boundaries.

Yet, step one wasn't easy. Mega Ben dropped his first track three or four years ago, but like many unknown artists, found it tough to build momentum. On top of the usual industry hurdles, navigating his identity added another layer of difficulty.

"As a queer artist, I often felt I had to hide who I was because I feared rejection," he says. "Looking back, I realised that many of those fears existed only in my mind, and I eventually found the confidence to embrace my identity and express myself freely through music."

That fearlessness is paying off. His music leans heavily into themes of strength, pride, and self-love written entirely by himself, drawing directly from his own struggles and lived experiences.

Recently, his work reached a massive milestone thanks to TikTok. A track produced alongside Dr Tone began gaining traction on the platform, eventually blowing up after public figures like Namibian personality Maria Nepembe created videos using the sound.

Local fans across the country, particularly in his hometown, quickly hopped on the trend.

For Mega Ben, the song's message goes deeper than just catchy social media clout.

"It is about anyone who comes from humble beginnings but continues to work hard, stay confident, and present themselves with pride," he explains.

The young artist's ambitions extend far beyond local airwaves as his eyes are set on global stages.

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He draws inspiration from international superstars like Nicki Minaj, whose versatility as both a singer and rapper influenced his own dual-style approach and Chris Brown.

Over the next three years, he hopes to build his 'Lover Lover' brand, collaborate internationally, and one day grace stages at the Grammys or MTV awards.

Outside the studio, his creative drive spills over into fashion, acting, and inventing bold alter egos for his performances.

Though he says he can't afford his dream wardrobe just yet, his focus remains strictly on the bigger picture: opening doors for the next generation of young Namibian artists and young women entering the industry.

"I see myself as someone who wants to lead through courage, creativity, and authenticity," Mega Ben says.

"Whether listeners are queens or kings, I want my music to remind them of their strength."