Namibia: Dj Siya - From Decks to Centre Stage

DJ Siya's music journey reads like a fairytale.

For years, Alexander Sikalumbu entertained crowds in nightclubs and at social functions, spinning the records of Namibia's biggest stars. Then he made a bold move - he stepped out from behind the decks and became the star himself.

Today, DJ Siya is one of the most sought-after artists in the country. The towering gentle giant with the deep, husky voice, who once hyped up dance floors, now uses that same voice to thrill ever-growing crowds at live shows.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His current hit 'Morena' featuring the evergreen Dalom Kids from South Africa and Temi Dimplez, has raked up over three million views on YouTube, and is a clear testimony to his rapidly rising popularity.

Dubbed as the gentle giant of Namibian showbiz, DJ Siya also hit the one million view mark with his previous hit 'Bovo' on which he features DJ Vuyo and Chester Morepower.

His career defining moment came with the release of his debut single 'Piki Piki', which he says was deeply inspired by South African music great'Om' Alec Khaoli & Umoja.

His evolution has been complete: from scratching records to singer and entertainer. And there's hardly a weekend off. Currently undoubtedly, the biggest star to come out of the Zambezi region, DJ Siya, is in demand far beyond Namibia's borders, with bookings coming in from Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

There was also a standout show in Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom, which he describes as "a breathtaking lifetime experience."

A proud resident of Choto, which is an informal settlement and suburb at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region, he also receives bookings from as far as Rwanda, Ethiopia and Lesotho.

With such a consistent track record, DJ Siya is among the very few Namibian artists who perform internationally.

"It has been quite a hectic schedule, but I am enjoying the journey so far. I am particularly excited that the event organisers always have me in mind, which only means that I am on the right track with my career," DJ Siya says.

"How I have grown musically is remarkable. Sometimes, I want to pinch myself to see that I am not dreaming. Who could ever imagine that I could one day share the stage with some of the continent's biggest stars."

Two decades and four albums later, DJ Siya has not only built a remarkable solo career - he's shared stages and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names on the African continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DJ Siya, who started to do music seriously in 2003, has performed alongside music giants like DJ Maphorisa, Coffee Olomide, Burna Boy, and Eve E.

After shows in clubs, bars and stadiums around the world, DJ Siya, together with Mdu Fire Drummer, the latest edition in his repertoire, will perform at the Wild Review Resort, nestled close to the banks of the Chobe River in Kasane, Botswana.

"I am looking forward to my return trip to Botswana. The people there showed me a lot of music. They like my music, and I love performing there," DJ Siya says.

Billed as the Chobe Safari Sunset and Boat Cruise, the Wild View Resort gig is scheduled for 29 August.

"There is no time to rest for me. I had a gig at High Gates Private School on Friday. I had another do at the Eenhana Expo, and then I will be at the NBC Marathon on Saturday."