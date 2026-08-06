Angola: Amendment to the Law On International Legal Acts Heads for Final Approval

Luanda — The draft law amending Law No. 1/12 of January 12, on the Designation and Execution of International Legal Acts, was approved on Tuesday, in its specialized form, by the National Assembly members.

The bill, initiated by the Executive, was reviewed by the specialized working committees, with the vote on the report and joint opinion scheduled for Friday, before the final consideration in plenary.

The proposal aims to introduce adjustments to the legal regime for the implementation of targeted financial sanctions and other restrictive measures applicable to designated individuals, groups and entities, following the efforts already made by Law No. 4/25 of April 24, which reinforced the compliance and effectiveness of the national system for the prevention and combating of money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

According to the Executive's justification, the decree is part of the national strategy to overcome the shortcomings identified in the enhanced monitoring process of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), allowing for improvements in the mechanisms for applying financial sanctions and other restrictive measures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The new provisions cover individuals, groups, and entities under reasonable suspicion of involvement in acts of terrorism and its financing, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, subversion of peace and security, as well as non-compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and decisions or recommendations of international, regional, and sub-regional organizations to which Angola is bound.

The Executive considers the proposal another step toward strengthening the stability and resilience of the Angolan financial system, contributing to the fulfillment of commitments made in the 2022-2027 Government Program, the 2023-2027 National Development Plan, and the "Angola 2050" Long-Term Strategy.

During the committee-level discussion, the Chair of the National Assembly's 1st Committee, António Paulo, stated that the need to update this legal framework gained greater relevance in international law following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

According to the MP, since that date, the fight against terrorism has required greater harmonization between national laws and international instruments, enabling States to respond more swiftly and effectively to threats related to terrorism and its financing.

Meanwhile, UNITA MP Olívio Quilumbo expressed concern regarding the number and scope of the amendments contained in the proposal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmaker noted that the bill includes 21 substantive amendments and stated that it was difficult to fully participate in the debate without having the published version of Law No. 4/25 (of 2025) available to conduct a more in-depth comparative analysis.

Despite the reservations raised by the opposition, the proposal was approved at the committee stage and is expected to proceed to a final overall vote during next week's plenary session, following the approval of the joint report and opinion scheduled for Friday. LDN/SC/DOJ