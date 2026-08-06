Angola: Three More Injured Victims of the Quibaúla Accident Transferred to Luanda

4 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — Three of the six people injured in the Quibaúla road accident, who had been admitted to the "Comandante Raúl Dias Argüelles" General Hospital in Cuanza-Sul, were transferred on Tuesday to the Julius Nyerere burn unit in Luanda due to the severity of their injuries.

Bernardo Baptista, Head of the Surgery Department at the Cuanza-Sul General Hospital, explained to the press that the transfer aims to ensure specialized care for the burn patients, even though their clinical condition is considered stable.

According to the official, 21 accident victims were initially admitted to the "17 de Setembro" Municipal Hospital; six of them were subsequently referred to the province's largest medical facility, the "Comandante Raúl Dias Argüelles" General Hospital.

The victims sustained various injuries, including ankle dislocations, abrasions, and burns considered non-critical.

Bernardo Baptista stated that the remaining three patients--who do not require specialized care--are expected to be discharged this Tuesday, while the other three were transferred to Luanda to continue their treatment.

The accident, which occurred early Monday morning at the Quibaúla junction on National Road 100, involved a bus and a three-wheeled motorcycle transporting fuel, resulting in 22 deaths and 12 injuries.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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