Angola: Cuvango Prepares for 15th International Multidisciplinary Tournament

Cuvango — The Municipal Administration of Cuvango (Huíla) began this week the preparation for the 15th International Multidisciplinary Tournament, to be held from September 17th to 20th, with visits to the locations of recreational and sporting activities.

The event will bring together athletes and sports enthusiasts from Angola, Namibia, South Africa and Portugal, with the aim of promoting sports exchange, tourism and the enhancement of the region's natural potential.

The initiative is from the organizations Mumba-Fishing and Resistência 4x4 Off Road and includes various modalities, with emphasis on clay pigeon shooting, tigerfish fishing, night card game, 4x4 gymkhana, as well as other sporting and recreational activities.

The head of Resistência 4x4 Off Road, Marito Kacongo, told ANGOP onTuesday that the focus is to provide moments of competition, leisure and conviviality between national and foreign participants.

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He explained that the tournament aims to bring together athletes from different parts of Angola and abroad, to promote the exchange of experiences, boost sports practice and reinforce awareness about environmental preservation, linking sport to the conservation of natural resources.

Marito Kacongo stated that registration is open for teams interested in participating in the event, emphasizing that the main objective is to value and promote the tourist attractions of the municipality of Cuvango, contributing to the strengthening of local tourism and the economic development of the region.

Located 356 kilometers east of Lubango and with more than 42,000 inhabitants, Cuvango is proving to be an important tourist hub, driven by private investments in rural tourism, with vast properties containing wildlife and rivers (Cubango and Cutato) where sport fishing is practiced.