South Africa: Procurement Corruption Persists Because the System Is Built for Capture

Political control over procurement gatekeepers does more than corrupt individual tenders. It translates public contracts into political resources, private enrichment and reshapes the political economy.

Procurement corruption headlines now arrive with numbing regularity. Evidence before the Madlanga Commission has raised allegations of manipulation around security contracts in Tshwane and improper influence over transversal contracts managed through the National Treasury.

The SAPS Medicare24 matter has produced criminal charges and precautionary suspensions. The Special Investigating Unit continues to uncover assets and networks linked to the looting of Tembisa Hospital.

Each case has its own facts, and allegations must still be tested. But the recurring pattern is no longer reasonably described as a collection of bad tenders or rogue officials. It is a system problem.

A system problem, not a bad tender problem

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of procurement rules. It suffers from rules that lack enforcement.

Procurement is the means through which taxes become medicines, roads, water systems, school buildings, security services and maintained public infrastructure. When procurement is corrupted, the damage is not limited to an accounting entry labelled "irregular expenditure".

It appears as a hospital without supplies, a broken municipal fleet, an unfinished road, a failed water plant or an inflated contract that crowds out basic services. This is why tender corruption should not be treated as a mere supply-chain problem....