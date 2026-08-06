Rwanda Receives Nearly 180 Asylum Seekers Evacuated From Libya

A total of 177 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday, August 5, under the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM), according to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

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The latest arrival brings the number of refugees and asylum seekers received by Rwanda under the ETM since September 2019 to more than 3,000.

The latest group comprises 68 Sudanese, 66 Eritreans, 26 South Sudanese, 15 Ethiopians and two Somalis.

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Tonight, in partnership with @Refugees, Rwanda welcomed the 24th group of 177 asylum seekers from Libya originating from Sudan (68) Eritrea (66), Somali (2), Ethiopia (15) & South Sudan (26). They will be accommodated in Gashora Transit Center, that hosts other evacuees who... pic.twitter.com/4FkwPpz7st-- Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (@RwandaEmergency) August 5, 2026

They were received in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and will be accommodated at Gashora Emergency Transit Centre in Bugesera District.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MINEMA reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to offering protection to people forced to flee conflict and persecution.

"Rwanda remains committed to offering refuge to people in need," the ministry said.

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According to the ministry, 2,681 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya have since been successfully resettled in third countries.

Canada has received the largest number of evacuees, with 927 resettled there, followed by France (332), the United States (325), Sweden (297), Finland (271), Norway (229), Germany (132), the Netherlands (94), and Belgium (72).

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The latest group arrives less than two months after another 173 asylum seekers were received from Libya.

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The Emergency Transit Mechanism was established through a partnership between Rwanda, the African Union and UNHCR to provide temporary protection to refugees and asylum seekers stranded in Libya while durable solutions, including resettlement in third countries and voluntary repatriation where possible, are pursued.