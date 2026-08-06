Rwanda to Host 12th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition in 2027

Rwanda will host the 12th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition (EAPCE'27), a key regional platform for promoting investment, partnerships and innovation in the petroleum sector, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has announced.

Held in partnership with the East African Community (EAC), the conference will take place from March 9 to 11, 2027 at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), bringing together government leaders, investors, energy companies and other industry stakeholders from East Africa and beyond.

EAPCE is the EAC's flagship petroleum and energy conference, held biennially and hosted on a rotational basis by EAC Partner States.

Since its inception in 2003, the event has evolved into a premier regional and international platform for policy dialogue, investment promotion, technical knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and business development in the petroleum sector, according to its organisers.

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The main objective of the conference and exhibition is to promote investment in the oil and gas sector by showcasing the region's vast petroleum potential to the world.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, the EAC Secretary General, Hon. Amb. Stephen Mbundi, said the East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition remains a cornerstone of the Community's efforts to promote regional cooperation, knowledge exchange and investment in the energy sector.

The 2027 edition, themed "From Energy Resources to Prosperity: Driving Energy Security, Growth and Global Competitiveness," will bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, international oil and gas companies, service providers, financiers, academics, development partners and technology innovators from across East Africa and beyond.

"As East Africa continues to strengthen its energy landscape, EAPCE'27 will provide an important platform for advancing dialogue, fostering partnerships and supporting the region's long-term development aspirations," added the Secretary General.

EAPCE'27 will feature high-level discussions and showcase the region's petroleum potential and investment opportunities in exploration, production and infrastructure development.

It will also present legal and regulatory frameworks across the petroleum value chain and facilitate the exchange of information, experience and technological innovations within the industry.

Home to a combined population of more than 330 million people, the EAC region has emerged as a major destination for energy, oil and gas investment.

Petroleum resources discovered in the region are estimated at more than 9 billion barrels of oil in place and over 60 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas, with additional resources continuing to be identified through active exploration programmes.

As host, Rwanda brings a compelling story to the region's energy landscape, from active hydrocarbon exploration in the Lake Kivu Basin, part of the Albertine Rift, to the pioneering extraction of methane gas for power generation--a distinctive resource that highlights East Africa's diverse energy potential.

Speaking on Rwanda's hosting of EAPCE'27, the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), Alice Uwase, said the conference reflects Rwanda's commitment to advancing regional cooperation and positioning East Africa as a competitive destination for investment in the energy sector.

"We look forward to welcoming energy leaders, investors and innovators to Kigali to showcase East Africa's immense potential and advance a shared vision for energy security, sustainable development and shared prosperity," said Uwase.

What to expect at EAPCE'27

The conference will feature ministerial and high-level policy dialogues, technical presentations and panel discussions, business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions, international exhibitions showcasing products, services and technologies, investment promotion sessions, as well as field visits and networking events.

Call for participation

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), in collaboration with the East African Community, has invited all stakeholders in the petroleum industry--including international, regional and national oil and energy companies, service providers, financiers, academics, development partners and technology innovators--to participate in EAPCE'27.

Four participation channels are now open for EAPCE'27:

For sponsors and partners, organisations can choose from a variety of sponsorship opportunities, including headline, tiered and in-kind packages, providing strong brand visibility and association with the region's leading energy conference.

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For delegates, registration is now open through the conference website. Discounted rates are available for participants from the East African Community (EAC) and for students, with additional early-bird and group registration benefits.

For exhibitors, a limited number of exhibition booths are available and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For authors and presenters, researchers, technical specialists and industry professionals are encouraged to submit abstracts on topics related to the conference theme for presentation.

More than 1,000 delegates expected

Hosting EAPCE'27 reinforces Rwanda's growing reputation as a preferred destination for international conferences and investment forums, while providing an opportunity to showcase the country's energy ambitions and investment opportunities.

The event is expected to attract more than 1,000 delegates and exhibitors from across the region and around the world.

To register, exhibit, sponsor or submit an abstract, visit www.eapce.eac.int.