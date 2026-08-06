Zimbabwe: Residents Warn Against Granting Arrest Powers to Harare Municipal Police - Cite Abuse of Power Concerns

The Harare Residents Trust (HRT) has raised concerns over government's proposal to grant arresting powers to municipal police officers, warning the move could expose residents to abuse given the City of Harare's long-standing reputation for corruption and poor enforcement.

Cabinet last week received a Municipal Police Bill, which proposes granting arresting powers to the city council's police officers as they enforce local authorities' bylaws.

The proposed Bill has divided opinion among residents, owing to the allegations of corruption that have dogged City Council officers.

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In a statement, the Harare Residents Trust expressed reservations about the municipal police's ability to discharge their duties once granted arresting powers, particularly given its reputation for failing to protect Council premises.

"While this is worth celebrating, the Municipal Police have a tainted image due to their unprofessional conduct, especially their persecution of vendors and traders in the informal sector.

"Tuckshop operators across the suburbs have become cash cows for corrupt Municipal Police officers and other lawless officials who take advantage of the lack of progress in registering and officially recognising their operations within residential areas.

"Wetlands across Harare have been invaded by land barons, conniving with corrupt local authority officials and political party leaders. Council premises have been broken into, and important items have been stolen, while the Municipal Police are there, chasing after vendors.

"Recent events, in which the mayor disclosed that there have been numerous break-ins at Council district offices where cash has been stolen, create the perception of a weak enforcement unit that has now been granted arresting powers.

"In view of these shortcomings and the continued disorder witnessed on the streets of Harare, residents have widely condemned the Government's move as opening residents to widespread, systematic abuse at the hands of ill-disciplined and poorly trained Council officers," read the statement.

HRT called for reforms in the municipality's police service, saying the Government should support them in enforcing the bylaws.

"Set clear benchmarks for monitoring and evaluating the performance of the Municipal Police.

"Revisit the entry requirements for Municipal Police officers, to make them eligible for professional training in public relations, community policing, and interpreting municipal bylaws.

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"The Government should give its full support to the City of Harare to enforce its bylaws, rules and regulations, without interfering, using the Zimbabwe Republic Police," read the statement further.