Zimbabwe: Nigel Tha Slick Pastor to Headline Shoko Festival's Much Awaited Comedy Night

SHOKO Festival has announced popular stand-up comedian Nigel Tha Slick Pastor as the main act at this year's Comedy Night.

Set for September 24, Shoko Comedy Night will be Nigel Tha Slick Pastor's perfect homecoming show as it is scheduled just after his recently announced United Kingdom (UK) tour.

His job will not be easy; however, he has to match up to or exceed what his predecessors have done.

King wema Baddies, King Kandoro and American sensation Learnmore Jonasi have been in the same shoes in 2025 and 2024 respectively.

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"I am so excited to be this year's headliner at Shoko, such a big festival and prestigious stage," said Nigel Tha Slick Pastor, born Nigel Maritinyu.

"This will also be my first time performing live in Harare this year, so all my fans can look forward to a very special experience and memorable night.

"There is absolutely no reason to miss out on this; I urge everyone to come through and have a good time."

Neville Bird and arguably the fastest rising stand-up comedian Chipenzi will curtain-raise for him, while popular comedienne and actress Sharon 'Magi' Chideu will host the event.

"This year's line-up for the Shoko Comedy Night is a testament to Shoko Festival's commitment to celebrating local stars and providing a platform to unheralded talent, in tandem with this year's theme, Unmuted," said Shoko Festival co-ordinator Natasha Sipanera.

A project of Magamba Network, Shoko is Zimbabwe's longest-running arts and urban culture festival. It is now in its 16th edition.