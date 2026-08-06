Mozambique: Population Urged to Assist Authorities in Fight Against Drug Traffickers

Maputo — The governor of the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, Eduardo Abdula, calls on the pupation to help the authorities on the identification of drug dealers, claiming that "it would be a mistake to assign this responsibility solely to police authorities or the courts."

The governor has once denounced that he is being victim of death threats as a result of his fight against traffickers that have been taking control of the streets of Nampula.

Speaking at a ceremony in which he was handing over kits to several schools as part of initiatives to prevent and combat drug use, the prevention begins within society itself, rather than just within the justice system.

According to Abdula, limiting the struggle to the actions of the police and the courts would be insufficient given the scale of the problem, which means that "teachers, parents, community leaders, civil society organizations, and academic institutions must make a joint commitment to protect the youth."

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"Drugs continue to destroy life plans, tear families apart, jeopardize the education of thousands of young people, and fuel various forms of crime. The fight against drugs also depends on the role of teachers, families, and society", he said.

He noted the vital importance of creating opportunities for young people to find alternatives in sports, culture, entrepreneurship, and science so that they may have a sense of purpose in life.

"True freedom lies in knowledge, work, and the ability to build one's own future. We need more active involvement from universities, because beyond their mission of training professionals and generating knowledge, they should strengthen their engagement with local communities by promoting awareness campaigns and civic education", he said.

Addressing the students present at the event, Abdula encouraged them to value the opportunity to attend school and to reject drug use.

Drug use and trafficking have long been major concerns for authorities in Nampula. The province has seen repeated police operations resulting in the seizure of various types of narcotics, even as anxiety grows regarding rising consumption among adolescents and young people.

Civil society organizations, health professionals, and educators have warned of the phenomenon's impact, linking it to school dropouts, violence, family breakdown, and worsening mental health issues, thereby reinforcing the need to prioritize prevention and community engagement as fundamental pillars in curbing this social crisis.