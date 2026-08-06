Mozambique's Energy Potential Crucial for Attracting New Investments

Maputo — The Mozambican Finance Minister, Carla Louveira, believes that the country's energy potential is crucial for attracting new investments.

Speaking on Wednesday at the "Infra for Africa" High-Level Meeting, taking place in Dar es in Salaam, simultaneously with Africa 50 General Assembly, Mozambique's significant potential in the natural gas, renewable energy, and critical minerals sectors assets place the country in a prime position to attract investment and accelerate the energy transition.

"We have made our information available to this platform so that more investment can be channeled into Mozambique", she said.

According to the minister, the government is committed to ensuring universal access to electricity by 2030, a goal covering the country's approximately 33 million citizens through the expansion of the power grid and the diversification of the energy mix.

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The country, she said, is increasing the use of natural gas for domestic and vehicular purposes while simultaneously promoting electric vehicles, as part of a strategy to strengthen energy security and drive sustainable development.

She added that African countries must find alternative financing mechanisms to address the limitations imposed by shrinking fiscal space for infrastructure investment. "We are exchanging experiences with the aim of achieving the common goal of African countries, which is to find new forms of financing to meet the challenge of reduced fiscal space for infrastructure investment," she said.

The minister also said that Africa50 serves as a strategic platform to promote major infrastructure projects and strengthen investment partnerships.