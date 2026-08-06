Kenya: MPs Condemn Ethnic Profiling Over Fake Police Appointments List

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly have condemned what they termed a deliberate attempt to inflame ethnic tensions after a purported list circulated on social media alleging ethnic favouritism in the deployment of police officers commanding stations and divisions.

The lawmakers warned that the unverified list, which has been widely shared online, risks fuelling ethnic profiling and undermining national cohesion if left unchecked.

Leading the debate, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah said he had sought clarification from the National Police Service after encountering the document on various social media platforms and was informed that the list was false.

He accused those behind its circulation of spreading misinformation and disinformation with the intention of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.

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"As leaders, it is our responsibility to not only inform the country, but set the record straight and ensure that those with ill intentions of sowing discord and turning our country into turmoil do not succeed," Ichung'wah told the House.

The Kikuyu MP urged the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security to obtain and table an official list of officers commanding police stations across Nairobi County to dispel the claims and reassure the public.

Committee Chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo said he had also consulted Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after the list emerged online and was informed that it was fabricated.

Tongoyo assured MPs that the committee would work with the Inspector General to present verified information before Parliament.

"For avoidance of any doubt, we shall work with the IG to furnish an official list in this House to combat such malicious attempts threatening to divide this country," he said.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie also condemned the circulation of the list, warning against the exploitation of ethnic identity for political or personal gain.

He said Kenya had made significant progress in promoting national unity and should not allow individuals to revive the ethnic divisions that previously plunged the country into violence.

"This country has come a long way from the ages where people were allowed to stir emotions for self-gain against the detriment of others by sowing seeds of division," Kiarie said.

The legislator urged investigative agencies to invoke provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act to identify and prosecute those responsible for creating and circulating the misleading information.

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The MPs' remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders increasingly warning against inflammatory messaging that could undermine peace and national cohesion.