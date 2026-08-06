Kenya: IPOA Takes Over Probe Into Death of 19-Year-Old Erick Otieno After Police Detention

5 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Police Service has handed over investigations into the death of 19-year-old Erick Otieno to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority after a post-mortem found he died from internal bleeding.

Otieno, a boda boda rider from Mathare, died after being taken to Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital shortly after his release from Muthaiga Police Station.

The National Police Service spokesman Muchiri Nyaga confirmed that although the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had opened inquiries immediately after the death was reported, IPOA has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

"The investigations have now been taken over by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority," the NPS spokesperson said.

The deceased's family alleges that Otieno was assaulted while in police custody and was not allowed to seek medical treatment despite complaining of injuries.

IPOA is expected to establish what transpired from the time Otieno was arrested, his treatment while in custody, the circumstances of his release and the events leading to his death.

"The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to cooperating with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority in conducting a thorough, impartial and timely investigation," Nyaga said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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