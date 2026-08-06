Tanzania Pledges to Work With African Nations, Investors in Unlocking Economic Potential

5 August 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said Tanzania is ready to work with African governments, investors and development partners to accelerate the development of strategic infrastructure that will connect people, industries and unlock the continent's economic potential.

President Samia made the remarks today, August 5, 2026, while opening the Africa50 Annual General Shareholders Meeting and the Infra for Africa Forum in Dar es Salaam.

She said achieving Africa's infrastructure development agenda requires broad collaboration, noting that governments alone cannot finance the continent's enormous infrastructure investment needs.

According to the President, stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors, development finance institutions, and both domestic and international investors are essential to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She further said Tanzania has entered a new phase of development aimed at becoming a hub for value addition, innovation, industrial production and sustainable growth, rather than remaining solely a source of raw materials.

President Samia stressed that Africa must transform commitments into implemented projects, aspirations into achievements and development plans into measurable results that directly benefit its people.

She noted that infrastructure development across the continent should strengthen regional integration, expand intra-African trade and create economic opportunities for millions of Africans.

President Samia added that closer cooperation among African countries will be a key driver in achieving the continent's development goals, stressing that there is no limit to what Africa can accomplish when its nations work together.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.