Tanzania Pledges to Work With African Nations, Investors in Unlocking Economic Potential

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said Tanzania is ready to work with African governments, investors and development partners to accelerate the development of strategic infrastructure that will connect people, industries and unlock the continent's economic potential.

President Samia made the remarks today, August 5, 2026, while opening the Africa50 Annual General Shareholders Meeting and the Infra for Africa Forum in Dar es Salaam.

She said achieving Africa's infrastructure development agenda requires broad collaboration, noting that governments alone cannot finance the continent's enormous infrastructure investment needs.

According to the President, stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors, development finance institutions, and both domestic and international investors are essential to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects.

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She further said Tanzania has entered a new phase of development aimed at becoming a hub for value addition, innovation, industrial production and sustainable growth, rather than remaining solely a source of raw materials.

President Samia stressed that Africa must transform commitments into implemented projects, aspirations into achievements and development plans into measurable results that directly benefit its people.

She noted that infrastructure development across the continent should strengthen regional integration, expand intra-African trade and create economic opportunities for millions of Africans.

President Samia added that closer cooperation among African countries will be a key driver in achieving the continent's development goals, stressing that there is no limit to what Africa can accomplish when its nations work together.