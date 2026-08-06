Tanzania Arrests 90 People Alleged to Be Illegal Immigrants

Kigoma — Tanzania's Immigration Department in Kigoma Special Zone has arrested 90 illegal immigrants during a special overnight operation conducted as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and curb illegal immigration.

The operation, carried out on August 5, 2026, covered Kibirizi Landing Site, Masanga Bus Terminal, guest houses and entertainment venues in Ujiji.

According to the Immigration Department, the suspects were found engaging in various economic activities, including fishing, salon services and restaurant businesses, in violation of the country's immigration laws.

Speaking after the operation, Kigoma Special Zone Immigration Officer, SACI Dismas Mlula, said the department regularly conducts patrols and crackdowns to ensure compliance with immigration laws and enhance national security.

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He attributed the success of the operation largely to the cooperation of members of the public, who have continued to provide information about foreigners residing or conducting business in the country without complying with immigration regulations.

SACI Mlula thanked residents for their continued support and urged them to keep reporting suspected immigration violations promptly to enable law enforcement agencies to take appropriate legal action.

He emphasized that public cooperation remains a key pillar in the fight against illegal immigration and cross-border crime.

The Immigration Department, he added, will continue working closely with other security agencies to conduct patrols and enforcement operations across Kigoma Region and other parts of the country to strengthen border security and ensure compliance with Tanzania's immigration laws.