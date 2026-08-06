Tanzania Insists Its Imposed Ban On Plastic Bags Is Intact

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has insisted its imposed ban on plastic bags remains fully in force, warning importers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumers to comply with the law as authorities intensify enforcement efforts.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Yussuf Masauni, issued the reminder during a stakeholders' meeting on plastic waste control held in Dar es Salaam.

He stressed that the ban introduced to curb environmental degradation and protect public health has not been lifted and remains binding on all stakeholders.

"The ban on plastic bags is still in place. It was introduced because of the environmental and health risks posed by plastic bags, and the government will continue to enforce it," Masauni said.

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The minister said the Vice-President's Office and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have strengthened their collaboration to ensure effective implementation of the policy while balancing environmental protection with industrial development.

He noted that all stakeholders have a responsibility to comply with the ban, just as the government has an obligation to oversee its enforcement.

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Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said her ministry and the Vice-President's Office are working closely to address plastic waste management, acknowledging that the issue has both environmental and economic implications.

She said the sector involves stakeholders with varying interests and uses of plastic products, making coordinated action essential to safeguard both the environment and local industries.

Tanzania banned the importation, production, distribution, sale and use of plastic carrier bags in 2019 through Government Notice No. 394 of 2019.

In 2022, the government expanded the restrictions by banning plastic seals used on caps of bottled water and other beverages under Government Notice No. 291 of 2022.

According to a five-year assessment covering 2019 to 2025, the government has achieved significant success in halting the production, importation, distribution and use of the three main categories of plastic bags that were among the country's leading sources of environmental pollution.