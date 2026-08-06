Africa: Ethiopia to Host 76th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will host the 76th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa (RC76) in Addis Ababa from August 24 to 28, 2026.

The session will be organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa.

According to a post on WHO African Region Pages, the summit will assemble over 600 delegates, including health ministers, senior officials from the 47 member states of the WHO African Region, global health leaders, development partners, donors, and WHO representatives to address regional health priorities and foster continental cooperation.

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Over the five-day session, participants will evaluate progress on regional health goals, deliberate on new strategies and resolutions, and outline collective actions to strengthen health systems, advance universal health coverage, improve health security, and enhance emergency preparedness.

Professor Francis Chisaka Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, the African Union, and UNECA said, "The meeting will provide an important opportunity for Member States to shape the Region's health agenda, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate progress towards healthier, safer, and more resilient communities across Africa".

The representative added that hosting the session reflects Ethiopia's commitment to regional solidarity and collective action.

The gathering will also highlight Ethiopia's health system achievements, including recent successes in expanding essential services and containing the Marburg virus disease outbreak.

As the diplomatic capital of Africa, housing both the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa offers a strategic stage for coordinated action on shared health challenges.

Throughout the week, the program will feature technical discussions, exhibitions, bilateral meetings, and public engagement activities highlighting health innovations and knowledge sharing across African institutions.

The WHO Regional Committee for Africa serves as the governing body for the regional office, meeting annually to determine regional health policy, review WHO's work, and establish priorities for health outcomes across the continent.