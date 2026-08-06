Zimbabwe: Socialite in Court After Police Seize Suspected Dangerous Drugs in Harare Raid

5 August 2026
263Chat (Harare)

A 22-year-old Harare socialite has appeared in court facing charges of unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs after police allegedly recovered pethidine, morphine and cannabis during a raid at her Greystone Park home.

Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika appeared before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Wednesday.

The matter was remanded to Thursday for a bail ruling.

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According to the State, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics Unit in Harare received information on 4 August 2026 alleging that Tafirenyika was dealing in pethidine from her residence.

Prosecutors allege that at about 8:00pm, detectives proceeded her house in Greystone Park where they conducted a search.

The court heard that officers found Tafirenyika in her bedroom where she was allegedly counting ampoules before identifying themselves as police officers.

The State alleges that detectives initially recovered eight ampoules of Fresenius Pethidine, 10 ampoules of Verpat Pethidine and seven one-millilitre ampoules of Fresenius Morphine Sulphate.

A further search of bedroom drawers allegedly led to the recovery of an additional 72 ampoules of Verpat Pethidine, 64 ampoules of Fresenius Pethidine and 43 ampoules of Morphine Sulphate.

Prosecutors told the court that Tafirenyika was arrested at the scene following the discovery of the drugs.

The State further alleges that detectives searched a white Lamborghini parked at the property where they recovered five rolls of cannabis from the driver's side armrest.

Tafirenyika was subsequently taken to the CID Drugs and Narcotics offices in Harare together with the seized substances which prosecutors say have an estimated value of US$204.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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