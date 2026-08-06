Zimbabwe: Nigel Tha Slick Pastor to Headline Star-Studded Shoko Comedy Night

Local stand-up comedian Nigel Maritinyu popularly known as Nigel Tha Slick Pastor will headline this year's Shoko Comedy Night as organisers unveiled a star-studded line-up for one of the flagship events of the 16th edition of the Shoko Festival.

The comedy showcase will take place on 24 September 2026 at Harare Gardens as part of the festival, which is running under the theme "Unmuted" to celebrate artistic creativity, free expression and emerging talent.

Organisers said this year's programme reflects the festival's continued commitment to showcasing Zimbabwe's established entertainers while creating opportunities for upcoming creatives.

Nigel Tha Slick Pastor will return to the Harare stage after completing a comedy tour of the United Kingdom marking his first live performance in the capital this year.

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Widely regarded as one of the country's leading comedians, he has built a loyal following through sold-out performances at home and abroad as well as his popular online comedy content.

Speaking ahead of the event, the comedian said he was looking forward to performing at one of the country's biggest arts festivals.

"I am so excited to be this year's headliner at Shoko, such a big festival and prestigious stage. This will also be my first time performing live in Harare this year so all my fans can look forward to a very special experience and memorable night. There is absolutely no reason to miss out on this," he said.

The line-up also features rising comedian Glad Syre Chipenzi better known as Chipenzi and entertainer Neville Bird (Neville Farai Nyoni) whose performances blend acoustic music with comedy.

The evening will be hosted by actress and comedian Sharon Chideu popularly known as Magi who is recognised for her work on Bustop TV and Magamba TV's satirical programme The Week, which uses humour to tackle social and political issues.

Shoko Festival Coordinator Natasha Sipanera said the event would celebrate both established performers and emerging voices in line with the festival's theme.

"This year's line-up for the Shoko Comedy Night is a testament to Shoko Festival's commitment to celebrating local stars and providing a platform to unheralded talent, in tandem with this year's theme, Unmuted," she said.

Now in its 16th edition, Shoko Festival has grown into Zimbabwe's longest-running urban culture festival promoting youth culture, innovation and freedom of expression.

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Organised by Magamba Network, the festival has become one of the country's premier platforms for music, comedy, digital media and the creative arts.