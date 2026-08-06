Malawi: 'Wait Until 2030!' Malawi's Mutharika Warns Rivals Plotting to Replace Him

President Peter Mutharika has hit out at those he claims are angling for his job, insisting he has no plans to step aside before 2030 - as he boarded a flight to South Africa for yet another unexplained 'private visit'.

The 85-year-old Malawian leader delivered the defiant message in a video released by State House just as he departed the country, his fourth such trip in seven months.

Dressed for travel and speaking directly to camera, Mutharika called for unity amid what he described as growing political 'takings' - but made clear he intends to serve out his full term.

'Let's unite,' he said. 'Recently there has been a lot of takings and I think we need to unite and build this country.'

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He went on to defend his record in office, claiming he had already delivered on half of his key promises to the nation.

'I came back, I agreed to come back to two objectives,' he said. 'One is to make sure Malawi does not have a one party dictatorship state again - that I have achieved. I have achieved 50 percent of my objective. Economic indicators say we are turning the corner.'

But it was his message to would-be successors that will raise the most eyebrows.

'I promised Malawians that I would serve for five years, so I am going to serve for five years until 2030,' he said. 'And those who can't wait should wait until 2030, where there will be a competition and handover the government then to another member of the Democratic Progressive Party.'

The comments come amid mounting speculation over internal jostling within the ruling DPP, with Mutharika's remarks widely seen as a thinly-veiled warning to ambitious party colleagues.

Meanwhile, questions are growing over the president's frequent trips across the border. State House has repeatedly described the visits as 'private', but has offered no explanation as to their purpose or how long Mutharika intends to stay.

With this marking his fourth trip to South Africa since the start of the year, critics say the lack of transparency surrounding the president's travel is fuelling speculation - though officials have so far declined to comment further.