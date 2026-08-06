Malawi's Former UK Diplomat Completes Tour of Duty

Malawi's former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Thomas Bisika, has formally marked the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure in London with a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Minister Dr George Chaponda at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Dr Bisika, who recently completed his tour of duty in Britain and returned to Malawi, shared details of the meeting in a official statement posted to his Facebook page.

"This morning I paid a courtesy call on Hon Dr George Chaponda MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Capital Hill in Lilongwe. I took advantage of this opportunity to present my end of tour magazine to the Hon Minister," Bisika wrote.

The meeting highlighted the handover of key outcomes and publications documenting diplomatic engagements during Bisika's posting in London.

The end-of-tour publication details the bilateral milestones, economic engagements, and diaspora initiatives undertaken by the Malawian mission in the UK during his tenure.

The audience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters marks Bisika's official transition back to Lilongwe following his service abroad.