East Africa: Ethiopia, AU Commission Discuss Horn Security, COP32 Preparations

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf held high-level talks in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, focusing on peace and security in the Horn of Africa and preparations for the 2027 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32), which Ethiopia is set to host.

The meeting, held at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reviewed the evolving security landscape across the Horn of Africa and underscored the importance of closer coordination between Ethiopia and the African Union on continental peace, stability and broader strategic priorities.

A central item on the agenda was Ethiopia's preparations for COP32, the global climate summit scheduled for 2027, which is expected to bring together heads of state, policymakers, climate experts and international organizations from around the world. Both sides stressed the need for close cooperation between the African Union Commission and Ethiopia to ensure the successful organization of what is expected to be one of Africa's most significant international diplomatic events.

The discussions highlighted the growing partnership between Ethiopia and the African Union in advancing peace and security initiatives while strengthening Africa's collective response to climate change. The two officials also emphasized the importance of aligning continental priorities with global climate action ahead of COP32.

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The meeting comes as Ethiopia continues to position itself at the center of African diplomacy, hosting the headquarters of the African Union and intensifying preparations for major international engagements over the coming years. Officials said successful coordination on COP32 would reinforce Africa's voice in global climate negotiations while showcasing the continent's commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience.

The talks also reflected continued engagement between Addis Ababa and the African Union leadership on issues of continental governance, peacebuilding and institutional cooperation as both sides seek to address shared regional challenges.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)