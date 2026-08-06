Ghana: NPP Insists August 6 'Democracy Under Attack' Demo Will Go On As Planned

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed that its planned peaceful demonstration will proceed on Wednesday, August 6, 2026, despite the government's scheduled national memorial ceremony for victims of the recent military helicopter crash.

Speaking to the media at the party's headquarters today, NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye urged the public to ignore reports of a cancellation and to turn out in their numbers.

"The demonstration is still on and will proceed as originally scheduled," Mr. Boakye said.

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He said, "We urge all well-meaning Ghanaians and lovers of democracy to come out peacefully and make their voices heard."

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According to the National Organiser, the protest dubbed "Democracy Under Attack" is intended to reaffirm the party's commitment to the Constitution of Ghana and to defend democratic freedoms.

He said the demonstration is a direct response to what the NPP describes as "politically motivated persecution and the selective application of justice" under the current administration.

"This is not about politics alone. This is about protecting the rule of law and ensuring that justice is not applied selectively in this country," he stated adding that "We are sending a clear message that Ghana's democracy must not be undermined."

Mr. Boakye also cautioned against any attempts to disrupt the protest.

"Anyone who attempts to disrupt this peaceful demonstration will be held responsible," he warned.

"We expect the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to provide adequate protection for participants to ensure the exercise is peaceful."