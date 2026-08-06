Tanzania Touts for Stronger Ties in Infrastructure Development to Advance Economic Growth

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Finance, Khamis Mussa Omar said strengthening cooperation in infrastructure development is a key pillar for driving economic growth, expanding trade and improving the welfare of people across Africa.

Speaking at the Africa50 Annual General Shareholders Meeting and the Africa Infrastructure Forum, being held from August 5 to 6, 2026, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, Omar said investment in infrastructure is critical to accelerating the continent's development.

He said the two-day forum has brought together government leaders, financial institutions, investors and private sector stakeholders to discuss ways of increasing investment, strengthening partnerships and identifying sustainable solutions to challenges facing infrastructure development in Africa.

The Minister thanked Africa50 for selecting Tanzania to host the meeting, saying the decision reflects the institution's confidence in the country and recognition of its role in advancing economic cooperation and infrastructure development across the continent.

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He noted that over the past 10 years, Africa50 has played a significant role in project development and mobilising investment for infrastructure, helping to unlock new development opportunities in several African countries.

"Strengthening partnerships and increasing investment will help accelerate the implementation of high-impact infrastructure projects, enhance economic competitiveness and deliver long-term benefits to the people of our continent," Omar said.

He added that under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania has continued to improve the business and investment environment through policies and institutional frameworks designed to attract capital, increase private sector participation and stimulate economic growth.

Omar said the forum provides an important platform for building new partnerships, sharing experiences and developing innovative financing mechanisms for infrastructure projects, thereby promoting inclusive and sustainable development for African countries and their people.