Eritrea's Regime Gamble to Push Tigray Toward Buffer Zone in a New Proxy War

The Horn of Africa is entering another dangerous moment. What appears on the surface to be an alarming situation in northern Ethiopia is increasingly being viewed by many regional observers as a broader geopolitical struggle in which the Tigray region risks becoming the buffer zone of a new proxy war.

The central peace spoiler is that Eritrea's regime, through its long-established reliance on proxy actors.

It is attempting to use the banned Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) faction as an instrument to destabilize Ethiopia, weaken its strategic position, and keep the region trapped in recurring conflict.

Now, under the banner of the so-called "Tsimdo" anti-Ethiopia alliance, the Eritrean regime is openly using the banned TPLF as a proxy instrument to reignite war against Ethiopia and turn Tigray into the buffer zone of a new regional conflict. What is unfolding is not merely a political alignment. It is also a calculated strategy to militarize Tigray and drag the region back into another devastating war.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the same time, the extremist TPLF faction has launched a renewed campaign to push Tigray back into armed confrontation. Unable to mobilize young people voluntarily on a meaningful scale, the group has increasingly relied on coercive recruitment and militarization, exposing the depth of its political isolation and its determination to pursue conflict over peace and reconstruction.

For decades, analysts of the Horn of Africa have argued that Asmara's security doctrine has been shaped by a preference for a fragmented regional balance of power. According to this view, a strong, economically integrated, and politically stable Ethiopia would fundamentally alter the regional equilibrium in ways that Eritrea perceives as unfavorable.

Whether one accepts that assessment in full or in part, the perception that Eritrean regime's policies under Isaias Afwerki have been shaped by, and have at times benefited from, instability in Ethiopia has become an increasingly influential theme in regional geopolitical analysis.

The new militarization of Tigray region

The most immediate concern is the reported remilitarization of the banned TPLF faction. Since the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) was signed in November 2022, the expectation was that Tigray would prioritize reconstruction, economic recovery, and political normalization.

Reports from within Tigray have increasingly focused on forced recruitment, including the recruitment of minors. Families have accused armed elements of taking young people from their homes and communities for military training, while videos circulating on social media have shown mothers attempting to prevent the removal of their children.

These have also been echoed by political figures from Tigray region itself. Getachew Reda, leader of the Tigray Democratic Solidarity Party and former head of the Tigray region interim administration, has publicly accused elements of the banned faction of intimidation, arbitrary detention, and forced recruitment.

If independently verified, such practices would constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian norms and of the commitments embedded in the Pretoria peace agreement.

From Political Mobilization to Armed Confrontation

Political analysts increasingly reveal that the rampant TPLF faction's current trajectory is driven less by reconstruction than by preparations for another military confrontation with the federal government.

They point to public statements by faction leaders, including Debretsion Gebremichael and Fetlework Gebregziabher, as evidence of extensive preparations for renewed conflict and what they describe as coordination with internal and external forces opposed to the Ethiopian government. The faction's rhetoric has become increasingly confrontational, including suggestions that future military operations could extend beyond Tigray in coordination with allied forces.

The human cost of militarization

The most disturbing concern the impact of the banned TPLF faction on civilians. Critics repeatedly say the group of turning neighborhoods and villages into recruitment zones where fear, intimidation, and coercion have replaced voluntary political mobilization.

The most harrowing accounts come from affected communities themselves.

Families describe mothers confronting armed recruiters in desperate attempts to save their children from forced military recruitment. These stories have become a powerful symbol of a society living under the belligerent TPLF's fear rather than freedom.

Getachew Reda, Former Tigray Region Interim Administration President underscored that some parents were detained and mistreated simply for refusing to surrender their children.

Public resistance has become steadily visible. The Tigray Peace and Change Council organized demonstrations demanding an end to forced recruitment and the preservation of peace. The slogans echoed across the protests: "Stop the kidnappings. End forced recruitment. Let peace prevail in Tigray" -- captured the anguish of a population exhausted by war and determined not to sacrifice another generation to renewed conflict.

The 'Tsimdo' Alliance and TPLF as a Trojan Horse

The most unholy alliance fueling the current crisis is the alleged coordination between the banned TPLF faction, the Eritrean regime, and the Sudanese military faction, reportedly backed by Cairo, under the so-called "Tsimdo" alliance.

Former Tigray Regional State President Gebru Asrat has argued that the banned faction has become a "Trojan Horse" serving external anti-Ethiopian interests.

He contends that the group is increasingly functioning as an instrument of forces seeking to weaken Ethiopia's national cohesion and strategic position.

Tigray as a buffer zone

The broader strategic argument is that Shabiya seeks to transform Tigray into a geopolitical and conflict buffer zone. In this interpretation, Tigray becomes a shield insulating Eritrea from direct confrontation while simultaneously constraining Ethiopia's military and political capacity.

For Asmara, a permanently unstable northern Ethiopia provides strategic leverage.

For the banned TPLF faction, the alleged alliance offers a potential path back to political relevance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For ordinary Tigrayans, however, the cost could be catastrophic.

A regional security crisis in the making

A renewed conflict in Tigray would not remain confined to northern Ethiopia.

It could destabilize Ethiopia-Eritrea relations, affect Sudan's fragile eastern frontier, disrupt regional trade corridors, intensify humanitarian crises, and undermine security cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

For this reason, the issue is increasingly being viewed not simply as an Ethiopian political dispute, but as a regional security challenge with continental implications.

The international community's test

The allegations surrounding forced recruitment, militarization, and external coordination deserve serious international scrutiny.

The African Union, the United Nations, and Ethiopia's international partners invested considerable political capital in the Pretoria peace process.

If violations are occurring, ignoring them would risk undermining the credibility of negotiated peace agreements across Africa.

Independent investigations, strengthened monitoring mechanisms, and sustained diplomatic engagement are essential to prevent the collapse of the fragile peace.

The critical question is no longer whether tensions are rising.

It is whether Tigray region of Ethiopia will become the bridge to post-war recovery envisioned in Pretoria, or the buffer zone in a new proxy war whose consequences could destabilize the entire Horn of Africa for years to come.