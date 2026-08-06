Uganda: MPs Praise Uganda Properties Management for Overseeing Assets Worth Billions

Members of Parliament sitting on the Public Accounts Commitee (PAC) and Committee on State Agencies and Statutory Enterprises (COSASE) are currently doing oversight on Uganda Property Holdings Limited (UPHL) in Mombasa to interrogate the Auditor General's observations for 2024/25 financial year.

The committee led by COSASE Chairperson, Nkunyingi Muwada inspected the 24 properties owned by UPHL in Mombasa and had engagements with management led by the Managing Director(MD), Mr. Mugume Wilbert.

Uganda Property Holdings Limited currently manages 24 Government of Uganda-owned properties.

Some members were surprised and excited at the existence of these properties and credited management of UPHL by Mr. Wilbert Mugume for safe guarding the all properties and promised to push for capitalisation of the company to enable it redevelop some of the properties which are underdeveloped for higher return on investment and revenue for the benefit of the company and country at large.

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Mr Mugume, who guided the MPs on the tour of the properties, assured them that all the properties under their custody and ownership are titled and unencumbered.

He however, noted that some of the properties situated in very prime locations in Mombasa were underdeveloped and needed to be redeveloped if the Company/country was to earn higher revenue from the same.

Mugume noted that the government company, which is self-sustaining, needs to be capitalised for the very first time since inception in order to redevelop the underdeveloped properties.

Some of the MPs on the tour observed that UPHL was doing a credible job amidst the challenges of underfunding.

They commended management for keeping the properties safe and committed to advance the issue of capitalisation of the Company aimed at the redevelopment of the underdeveloped properties to Parliament for appropriate action.

Writing on X Platform, Muwada said that the inspection is timely and credited UPL for a job well done.

"As PAC-COSASE,we inspected several additional properties of Uganda Property Holdings(UPHL) in Mombasa including the commercial building in Mombasa City and the plot leased to Uganda Foreign Ministry with ongoing Construction works. We interfaced with UPHL over observations in the 2024/25 Auditor Generals report.We learnt that some less developed land including plots in Bugolobi ,Uganda were leased or subleased by UPHL under presidential directives and UPHL could not charge premium though retained reversionary interests. We interrogated several aspects including delays in recognition of Foreign Tax Credits by URA ocasioning prolonged liability on UPHL," he said.

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MP Julius Nakiyi noted that UPL oversees investments worth billions.

"I am currently in Mombasa as part of the delegation of the Parliament Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to ascertain the existence of assets owned by Ugandans through the Uganda Property Holdings Ltd. We have noted that Uganda owns significant investment properties in Mombasa worth billions of shillings," he also wrote on social networking platform X.

Another MP Nyakato Asinansi also wrote on X that the delegation aims at ascertaining the existence of assets owned by Uganda Property Holdings Ltd and noted that Uganda owns many investment properties in Mombasa worth billions.

The MPs observed that much as the properties in Mombasa were fetching good revenue/rent, redevelopment of the underdeveloped properties would enable the company earn more revenue and in the long run, it would enable the company contribute higher dividends to the consolidated fund on top of acquiring/developing more properties.