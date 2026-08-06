Uganda: MPs Pay Tribute to Owori, Raise Alarm Over Urban Crime

Kampala, Uganda — Parliament on Wednesday observed a minute of silence in honour of Uganda Cranes midfielder and SC Villa captain David Owori, who died after being attacked by suspected robbers in Kampala, as legislators called for stronger action to curb rising violent crime.

Owori, 27, succumbed to injuries he sustained on Tuesday evening after he was reportedly struck with a paving stone by assailants near Kibuye Primary School.

He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Case Hospital but later died. Opposition Chief Whip Paul Mwiru raised the matter during plenary as one of national importance, informing the House that Owori had died after being admitted in critical condition following the attack.

"Mr Speaker, I rise on a matter of national importance to draw the attention of this House and the country to the tragic death of David Owori, the Uganda Cranes player and SC Villa captain, who was attacked by thugs armed with a paving stone on Tuesday evening around Kibuye Primary School," Mwiru told the House.

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Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa asked the House to observe a minute of silence.

"First of all, let us observe a minute of silence," he said, as the Chamber fell quiet in honour of a young man whose boots had once danced across Uganda's football pitches.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama, representing the Government, offered condolences and indicated that consultations would follow.

"We are deeply sorry about what has happened. May his soul rest in eternal peace. As Government, we shall consult the relevant agencies, particularly the Ministry of Education and Sports, and come up with an appropriate response before Parliament," she stated.

Tayebwa, however, rejected the need for a formal ministerial statement on the floor. He argued that the issue was fundamentally one of security, not parliamentary debate.

"There is no need for a Government statement on the floor of Parliament. This is fundamentally a security matter. We are seeing people being attacked by criminals wielding iron bars and other blunt objects," said Tayebwa.

He asked the Executive to investigate the circumstances of Owori's death, bring the perpetrators to justice, and confront the wider pattern of violent crime.

"The Minister of Internal Affairs should ensure thorough investigations are conducted, justice is delivered for the family, and Government reviews the broader security concerns affecting many Ugandans.

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David Owori is well known because of his contribution to sports, but there are many ordinary citizens losing their lives under similar circumstances whose names never reach this House," Tayebwa added.

He suggested that the matter be handled administratively rather than through further parliamentary theatrics. The episode has reignited a long-simmering debate about public safety in Uganda's urban centres.

Kampala has witnessed a disturbing rise in violent robberies and assaults by gangs using blunt instruments, paving stones, iron bars and similar weapons, that leave victims critically injured or dead.

The attacks periodically spark public outcry over policing capacity and the everyday insecurity faced by ordinary citizens.