Namibia: Health Ministry Receives 58 Critical Medicine and Clinical Supply Items

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says it has received and distributed 58 critically needed pharmaceutical and clinical supply line items since July.

In its sixth public update on pharmaceutical stock deliveries issued on Tuesday, ministry executive director Penda Ithindi says the deliveries comprise 46 medicine line items and 12 clinical supply line items, which have been distributed throughout the public health supply chain.

"Recent deliveries have also included multiple cancer medicines to support the treatment and management of cancer patients, anti-hypertension medication for the treatment of higher blood pressure, creams for the treatment of skin inflammation and infections and cyc drops for glaucoma and inflammation.

"In addition, several essential clinical items, including colostomy supplies, have been received and distributed to support the delivery of healthcare services," he says.

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The latest deliveries also include anti-hypertension medicines such as enalapril, dihydralazine and valsartan, as well as gliclazide for diabetes management, tuberculosis medication containing rifampicin, pyrazinamide, isoniazid and ethambutol, quinine tablets for malaria treatment, and haloperidol and lorazepam used in mental health care.

Other medicines received include emergency medicines, intravenous fluids, pain medication, vitamin injections and nutritional supplements.

"The ministry will continue to closely monitor stock levels, strengthen supply chain management interventions, and work with stakeholders to address supply challenges and improve the availability of essential medicines and health commodities throughout the country," Ithindi says.