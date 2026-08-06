Tanzania: Museveni Arrives in Tanzania for Talks With President Samia

DAR ES SALAAM -- President Museveni has arrived in Tanzania for a two-day working visit during which he is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Museveni landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday, where he was received by Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, according to Uganda's State House.

The visit is expected to deepen bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, transport, tourism, peace and security, and regional integration.

State House said the two Heads of State will also witness the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) before addressing a joint press briefing.

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Upon his arrival, Museveni described the visit as an opportunity to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Uganda and Tanzania.

"I have arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for a working visit at the invitation of H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan. I look forward to our bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation between our two countries in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, transport, tourism, peace and security, and regional integration," Museveni said.

Uganda and Tanzania enjoy longstanding diplomatic and economic ties and continue to work closely through the East African Community to advance regional integration, cross-border trade and shared development goals.

The two countries are also partners in major strategic infrastructure projects, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which is expected to boost regional energy cooperation and economic growth.

The latest talks are expected to build on previous engagements between the two leaders as Kampala and Dodoma seek to expand economic cooperation, attract investment and strengthen regional security.

The outcomes of the meeting, including the agreements expected to be signed, are anticipated to further deepen bilateral relations and support economic development and stability in the region.