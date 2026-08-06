Uganda: MPs Fault Delays in World Bank-Funded Electricity Project, Demand Accountability

KAMPALA -- Members of Parliament have criticised the slow implementation of Uganda's $608 million World Bank-funded Electricity Access Scale-up Project, citing delayed household connections, stalled infrastructure and unpaid compensation that they say are undermining the country's electrification drive.

The concerns emerged after the State Minister for Energy, Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, presented a status update on the project to Parliament on Tuesday.

The five-year project, financed by the World Bank, is intended to expand electricity access to households, refugees, industrial parks, commercial enterprises and public institutions across the country.

"This project is about expanding access so that more Ugandans, including our refugees and businesses in industrial parks, can get connected to affordable and reliable electricity," Okaasai told Parliament.

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However, the minister acknowledged that implementation has been slower than anticipated, particularly in rolling out new consumer connections under the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

He attributed the delays to local contractors awarded supply contracts for electricity connection materials.

"We are experiencing delays because some of the local suppliers awarded these contracts are failing to meet their obligations. As a result, UEDCL cannot connect consumers as fast as we planned," Okaasai said.

The minister also cited inadequate funding for compensating Project Affected Persons (PAPs), saying the shortfall has delayed the acquisition of wayleaves needed for electricity distribution infrastructure.

"Without full compensation, we cannot acquire the necessary wayleaves and this continues to affect the rollout of distribution lines," he said.

According to Okaasai, the Ministry of Finance released only Shs18 billion out of the Shs40 billion required for compensation under the project.

His explanation, however, failed to convince legislators, who argued that the pace of implementation does not reflect the scale of funding committed to the programme.

Several MPs said communities continue to wait for electricity despite the installation of poles in many areas.

"In our constituencies, you find electricity poles rotting without wires. People remain in darkness, yet we were told this project would connect them. How do we talk about industrialisation when villages have no power?" one legislator said during the debate.

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Lawmakers warned that the delays threaten efforts to promote equitable development, arguing that many rural communities remain excluded from the benefits of electricity despite substantial investment.

They stressed that electricity is not merely a public utility but a critical driver of industrialisation, business growth, education, healthcare and household livelihoods.

Following the debate, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa directed the Energy Ministry to return to Parliament with a detailed implementation report.

"We need facts. How many people have been connected, where, and at what cost? Bring us that report on Tuesday next week," Tayebwa ruled.

The report is expected to provide an updated account of electricity connectivity across the country, implementation progress, outstanding challenges and measures being taken to accelerate delivery of the project.

The Electricity Access Scale-up Project forms part of the government's broader strategy to increase national electricity access, stimulate economic growth and support Uganda's industrialisation agenda. Parliament is expected to resume debate on the project after receiving the ministry's comprehensive report next week.