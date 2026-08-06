Uganda: NRM's Sweeping Win in LC1 Elections Proved Ugandans' Trust in President Museveni

The recently concluded Women Council and Local Council I (LC1) elections have delivered a significant message about Uganda's political landscape. Beyond the election of grassroots leaders, the results provide insight into the views and priorities of ordinary citizens at the village level.

The outcome, according to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), demonstrates continued public confidence in the party and the leadership vision of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Unlike general elections, which are conducted through secret ballots, the LC1 and Women Council elections used the traditional method of lining behind candidates of choice. Votes were cast openly, counted immediately at polling stations and declared in the presence of voters, candidates and community members.

This open voting system provided citizens with direct visibility of the electoral process, limiting disputes over vote counting and tallying. The results, therefore, offer an important reflection of grassroots political preferences across the country.

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Election Figures Tell the Story

According to NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, the party secured 326,248 positions in the Women Council Committee elections, representing 91.6 percent of all available positions.

Independent candidates won 20,819 positions, accounting for 5.8 percent, while all other political parties combined secured 8,748 positions, representing 2.5 percent.

A notable feature of the results was the number of NRM candidates who were elected unopposed. Some 119,341 candidates, representing 33.6 percent of the party's victories, secured positions without facing challengers.

In the LC1 Chairperson elections, provisional results showed that NRM flag bearers won 51,093 out of 71,214 villages nationwide, representing 71.7 percent of all positions.

Independent candidates secured 13,861 villages, while other political parties combined won 3,971 positions.

These figures underline the continued strength of the NRM at the grassroots level and reflect the support the party continues to enjoy among many communities.

Buganda Vote Challenges Old Narratives

One of the key political lessons from the LC1 elections is the performance of the NRM in Buganda, particularly in areas that have traditionally been viewed as opposition strongholds.

In Greater Mukono, NRM candidates won 970 village chairperson positions, while opposition parties combined secured 217 positions. NRM-leaning independents won an additional 379 villages.

In Greater Masaka, another region often considered an opposition base, the NRM won 1,954 LC1 chairperson positions compared to 360 secured by opposition parties combined, while independents won 575 villages.

The results from Buganda, Busoga, Bukedi and Ankole demonstrate that political support at the grassroots level remains competitive and continues to evolve.

For the NRM, these victories reaffirm confidence in President Museveni's development agenda, which focuses on maintaining peace and security, expanding infrastructure, promoting wealth creation and transforming Uganda into a modern, middle-income economy.

Commending Security and Local Leaders

As Minister for the Presidency, I commend Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Deputy RDCs, Assistant RDCs, Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), their deputies and all security personnel for their role in supporting peaceful elections.

The electoral exercise was conducted successfully in the vast majority of polling stations.

Although isolated incidents occurred, including the tragic violence at Buwenge Progressive Academy Polling Station in Kabi Zone that resulted in the deaths of two Ugandans, such cases remained exceptions.

I commend President Museveni for supporting the bereaved families with Shs10 million each and appreciate the Inspector General of Police for extending an additional Shs5 million to each family.

These gestures demonstrate the value placed on every Ugandan life.

Focus Shifts to LCII Elections and Service Delivery

As the country prepares for the LCII elections, all stakeholders must continue working to ensure peaceful, inclusive and orderly processes.

Local leaders remain central to Uganda's governance system. The LC1 Chairperson, in particular, serves as the first point of contact between government and citizens, helping maintain security, resolve disputes, identify beneficiaries of government programmes and support service delivery.

The election of capable and accountable local leaders is therefore critical to improving governance and accelerating socio-economic transformation.

With elections concluded, attention must now return to the broader national agenda of improving household incomes and creating opportunities for citizens.

Strengthening Parish Development Model Implementation

I will continue with my nationwide monitoring programme for the Parish Development Model (PDM), which began recently in Buyende District.

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The exercise focuses on ensuring proper enterprise selection, responsible use of PDM funds and effective support for beneficiaries to establish sustainable income-generating activities.

During my visit to Nkondo Sub-county, I was encouraged by the progress made by PDM implementation teams in following government guidelines, protecting resources and guiding beneficiaries before disbursement.

The experiences of beneficiaries such as Florence Nangobi, Rose Alupo, Richard Oreny and Badiru Kaboggoza of Iringa Parish demonstrate the potential of PDM to improve livelihoods when implemented with integrity and proper community involvement.

The monitoring exercise will continue nationwide to ensure that every shilling invested through PDM contributes to improved household incomes, increased productivity and sustainable wealth creation.

The message from the LC1 elections extends beyond politics. It is a reminder that leaders at every level must justify the confidence placed in them through accountability, integrity and meaningful service delivery.

Together, we must continue safeguarding Uganda's peace, strengthening local governance and working towards the shared vision of a prosperous and middle-income Uganda.

The author is the Minister for the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Budiope West.