South Africa: NAPTOSA Rejects Calls to Ban Foreign Teachers - South African News Briefs - August 6, 2026

NAPTOSA Rejects Calls to Bar Foreign Teachers

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) has rejected calls by the March and March movement to reserve teaching posts exclusively for South African citizens, reports EWN. Executive Director Basil Manuel said teachers employed in public schools would already have met the legal requirements to work in the country. It warned against intimidation or vigilante-style compliance checks at schools. Manuel also dismissed claims that large numbers of foreign nationals are teaching in South African schools. He said improving school safety requires addressing broader community issues, not just conducting searches for weapons and other prohibited items.

MPs Back Summons for Ramaphosa if He Refuses

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Members of Parliament serving on Parliament's Impeachment Committee have welcomed legal advice stating that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be summoned to appear if he declines a voluntary invitation, reports SABC News. The committee, whose hearings were stopped by the Western Cape High Court, agreed that a summons should only be issued if Ramaphosa refuses to attend voluntarily. MPs are also considering the standard of proof to apply during the proceedings. Ramaphosa is opposing the committee's urgent direct appeal to the Constitutional Court. He argued that the matter is not urgent and does not warrant direct access.

Social Development Ends Wasteful Communications Outsourcing

The Department of Social Development has admitted that outsourcing nearly all of its communications functions was wasteful and has begun terminating the arrangements, reports EWN. Department officials said millions of rand were spent on 10 communications service providers, including work such as developing communication strategies despite having in-house staff capable of performing those duties. Officials also defended spending nearly R500,000 on hotel accommodation for the acting spokesperson during her seven-month secondment. It argued that it was significantly cheaper than the costs previously incurred through extensive outsourcing.

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