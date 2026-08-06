Kenya: Tharaka Nithi Nurses Resume Duty From the National Strike

Nairobi — Nurses in Tharaka Nithi County will resume work on Thursday morning after their union's county leadership directed members to return to duty in compliance with an active court order obtained by the county government, even as the nationwide nurses' strike remains in force.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Tharaka Nithi County branch, led by Secretary Fabian Marigu and Chairperson Joshua Mwithi, announced the decision after a meeting with county officials led by County Secretary Alex Muratha and Health Chief Officer Rose Micheni.

Addressing the media in Chuka Town, Marigu said the county branch had no mandate to call off the nationwide strike declared by the union's national office but was obliged to respect the court order.

He said the county officials had demonstrated goodwill in addressing grievances affecting nurses in the county, prompting the local branch to ask its members to resume work while negotiations continue.

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"We are asking our members to resume duty in respect to an active court order and as a gesture of the goodwill shown by the county leadership to address grievances that concern them," said Marigu.

He added that the union and the county government had reached an understanding on some of the county-specific concerns, while discussions on the remaining issues would continue alongside efforts to have the national grievances addressed.

Among the local demands are the promotion of 98 nurses and the confirmation of nine nurses to permanent and pensionable terms.

County Secretary Alex Muratha welcomed the decision by the nurses to return to work, saying it would restore healthcare services that had been disrupted by the strike.

"As a government, we apologise for the inconveniences caused to our people and thank the nurses for agreeing to resume duty," Muratha said.

He reaffirmed the county government's commitment to dialogue and consultation with health workers and urged residents to seek services at public health facilities from Thursday as normal operations resume.

The nurses joined the nationwide strike to demand the implementation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which seeks to improve salaries, allowances and working conditions.

They are also pushing for the implementation of career progression guidelines, improved staffing levels, better working conditions and adequate medical supplies in public health facilities.

The Tharaka Nithi County branch said it remains in solidarity with nurses across the country and will continue supporting the national union's efforts to have the outstanding grievances resolved.