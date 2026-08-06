Ethiopia: WHO, University of Gonder Sign First of Its Kind Two-Year Deal to Launch Health Financing Research in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Ethiopia and the University of Gonder have signed a two-year Project Collaboration Agreement covering 2026-2027 to launch health financing research, institutional capacity, and evidence-informed policymaking in support of Ethiopia's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), according to the WHO.

Discover moreLanguage ResourcesPublic PolicyLocal News The agreement was signed on 28 July at the WHO Ethiopia Country Office and establishes a framework for joint research, capacity building, and policy dialogue on health financing. According to the WHO, it is the first collaboration of its kind between the organization and an Ethiopian university in the field of health financing, aimed at supporting the government's ongoing health financing reforms through nationally led research and institutional partnerships.

Colleges & Universities The signing ceremony was attended by WHO Representative to Ethiopia, the African Union, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Professor Francis Chisaka Kasolo, senior officials from Ethiopia's Ministry of Health, leaders from the University of Gondar, and representatives of the Health and Population Network, a health sector development partners group chaired by UNFPA.

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Discover moreHealth Education & Medical TrainingTravel Guides & TraveloguesNewspapers Speaking at the event, Professor Kasolo said the agreement "marks an important milestone in our shared commitment to strengthening national capacity for policy-relevant research, institutional development and evidence-informed decision-making for Ethiopia's health sector."

Tourist Destinations He said a recent Health Financing and Economics Capacity Assessment conducted by the Ministry of Health through the FENOT Project identified opportunities to strengthen analytical and institutional capacity in areas including health economics research, health financing analysis, strategic purchasing, and evidence-informed planning. He added that sustainable health financing reforms depend on national institutions capable of generating and translating high-quality evidence into policy and practice.

Kasolo also described the University of Gonder as one of Ethiopia's leading higher education institutions, citing its contributions to medical education, public health research, and health workforce development.

Dictionaries & Encyclopedias Representing the Ministry of Health, Dr. Muluken Argaw, Lead Executive Officer for the Strategic Affairs Executive Office, reaffirmed the government's commitment to Universal Health Coverage, health equity, and financial protection. According to the WHO, he said health financing reform remains central to sustaining the country's health gains and addressing emerging health system challenges while emphasizing the importance of evidence-informed policymaking.

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Discover moreDemographicsPublic HealthGeographic ReferenceAcademic Conferences & PublicationsAfricans & DiasporahealthTranslation Tools & ResourcesDictionaries & EncyclopediasHealth University of Gondar Vice President Dr. Ayinishet Adane said the partnership would strengthen the university's role in generating locally relevant evidence to inform health financing policy and support national health system reforms.

According to the WHO, the partnership will support health financing research, strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Health, its agencies and Regional Health Bureaus, facilitate policy dialogue, and produce knowledge products including policy briefs, technical reports, and peer-reviewed publications. The collaboration is also expected to help address emerging health system challenges, including the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases and the health needs of an ageing population.

Health Foundations & Medical Research The WHO said the agreement is intended as a step toward a longer-term institutional partnership under its Collaborating Centers framework, with the aim of strengthening national research institutions and promoting locally generated evidence to support more equitable, efficient, and financially sustainable health systems in Ethiopia.